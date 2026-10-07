Jennifer Lopez still carries 'serious' feelings for ex-husband Ben Affleck?
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finalized their divorce earlier this year
Jennifer Lopez is still carrying feelings for Ben Affleck even months after finalizing her divorce with the actor.
According to the latest report by Heat World, the On The Floor singer has been warned that her feelings for the Argo star could end in “disaster.”
Although Jennifer doesn’t have any romantic feelings for Ben, she is still very attached to the Batman star.
"She’s always quick to tell people they are better off as just friends and that she’s totally over him romantically, although it’s hard not to notice how attached she still is," the source said.
"Most people in her world believe she’d jump at another chance with him, but there is no doubt it would end in disaster because they’re just way too different," a tipster continued.
For those unaware, Jennifer and Ben were married for two years. They finalized their divorce earlier this month.
Another source spilled that Ben has no interest in returning to the dating scene after years of romantic turmoil.
"Ben says he’s trying to better himself and part of that is being very intentional with who he’s dating, which has meant a lot more time alone," the source said.
"He says he doesn't want to clutter his mind by jumping in and out of a sack with different women or winding up with someone that doesn’t have long-term potential just because they’re hot," the confidant added. "He says he’s always taken that route, sometimes for good, but mostly for bad, and he wants to mix it up.'
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