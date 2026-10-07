Chuck Lorre recalls 'absolute' malice while working with Roseanne Barr

Big Bang Theory creator Chuck Lorre has claimed Roseanne Barr "hated" having writers on her hit sitcom Roseanne.

Before creating shows such as Two And A Half Men and Young Sheldon, Lorre used to work as a writer on the 1980s comedy and spilled that his experience of working under her was extremely difficult.

The writer shared on the Dinner's On Me podcast, "I navigated because I’d had, I don’t know, 15, 20 years of poverty and health issues and all sorts of stuff, and I was not going to go back."

Lorre continued, "Under no circumstances was I going to go back to scrambling to pay the rent. That is why I put up with it.

"Sixty, 70-hour weeks every week. And it was malice. It was absolute.”

Lorre claimed Barr disliked having other people write her dialogue.

He explained, "[She] hated that there were writers. Fundamentally hated that other people wrote words that she would say.

"She was a stand-up comedian. She made herself a superstar based on her words, her writing. Then transition to a television show where [you] can’t do it alone. It’s impossible. That transition was not going to happen."

Lorre also revealed that Barr’s relationship with the writers was "flawed" and noted that "there was this built-in animosity between Rosie and the writing staff."

"Didn’t matter if I was on it or anybody," he noted, adding, "It was the premise of other people putting words in a stand-up comedian’s mouth. It’s fundamentally flawed. There’s very few comics that can do that.”

It is pertinent to mention that Barr claimed in a 2011 blog post that she terminated Lorre.

She said in the post that Lorre's "lines could choke a f****** horse, and render any actor who recites them stone cold soul dead".