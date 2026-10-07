Lily Allen makes major lifestyle change as she finds 'good place' after divorce

Lily Allen, who once signed a major deal to advertise vape, now admitted she wants to stop vaping as it no longer serves her.

The Smile singer revealed that her habit of vaping turned into a "coping mechanism" during her divorce from David Harbour.

According to the Daily Mail, Allen said, "I'm actually trying to give up vaping now, annoyingly. It's just not serving me any more.

"It's been a coping mechanism and a crutch for me, but I'm feeling in a pretty good place and I think I can get rid of it."

This came after Allen revealed that she started vaping back in 2025 when she was immersed in the creative process for her revenge album West End Girl after the end of her marriage.

Lily Allen and David Harbour

She told Interview magazine last year, "I was vaping and smoking cigarettes at the time, so it was a Parliament Light in one hand, a vape in the other, and lots of crying, lots of storytelling.

"I was processing a long relationship, and so things I hadn’t really considered before were coming up and I was like, 'Do you think that when this was happening.' "

For those unaware, Allen and Harbour parted ways after four years of marriage in 2025.

At the time, Lily admitted she used vaping as an escape.

She said, "If I didn’t vape, I’d be smoking cigarettes, and that would be disgusting."