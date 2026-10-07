‘People are not stupid’ Meghan Markle! ‘None of this makes any sense’

Meghan Markle’s trip down memory lane has not landed the way she intended for it too, and he just set the entire Holiday line, and Meghan’s intentions to promote her new LA chocolatier Compartés collaboration, on fire.

The man in question is none other than the Editor-At-Large of The Royalist, and is named royal expert Tom Sykes.

Not only does he feel she’s “selling a life she doesn’t actually live in”, he also said, “I think right now the presence of the kids is about creating this fantasy perfect domestic life, which we’re seeing with the advent calendar is clearly trying to sell.”

But that’s not where it ended, in fact is call out sees him tell the outlet, “It’s clearly trying to say, we have this lovely, lovely life, our beautiful house. It’s so perfect. We can’t wait to get back there for Christmas. But people are not stupid. They’re looking at that and going, ‘But you don’t live there…. so none of this makes any sense’.”

For those unversed with what actually ignited this entire thing, it stems from the post that went live yesterday, via Meghan’s Instagram account.

In it the former Suits star shared a collection of videos showcasing the journey her brand took before it came to the point where it could share its first Holiday drop.

The caption also tugged at heartstrings in its own way and reads as follows; “When I was about eight years old I started my own business making handmade scrunchies I sewed on my grandmother’s Singer sewing machine and sold for $1 a piece. I sold Girl Scout cookies, had lemonade stands, worked in a frozen yogurt shop and had countless other jobs. My entrepreneurial spirit was always there.”

He concluding words also included the words, “As I pinch myself looking at how this brand has grown, and as we introduce our holiday collection, I feel very proud, and grateful. A huge thanks to my team at @aseverofficial. So proud of what we are creating together. Thanks for helping bring this vision to life”.