Prince Harry released Jubilee reservations on Hoda Kotb interview

Prince Harry used his Invictus Games interview to subtly express anger over Queen aides, says author.

Tom Bower claims the Duke of Sussex urged Queen officials to have him and Meghan Markle stand with the monarch at the Buckingham Palace balcony- a request vehemently 'resisted' by her advisors.

"The danger of allowing the meeting surfaced six days later."

"Harry could not resist venting his anger to an American NBC TV reporter."

In the interview for NBC's Today show, the Duke told host Hoda Kotb that he wanted the Queen to be surrounded by the 'right' people.

Mr Bower said: "Within those few minutes on television Harry had demonstrated the danger of his appearance at the Jubilee celebrations.

"Everything was about himself and Meghan."

Harry said of his meeting with the Queen: "Being with her, it was great. It was so nice to see her... she's on great form.

"She's always got such a great sense of humour with me and I'm just making sure she's protected and got the right people around her.