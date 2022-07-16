• Blake Lively’s hilarious reaction to Ryan Reynolds’ new ad leaves fans in splits

Ryan Reynolds is once again on target of some hilarious trolls from his wife Blake Lively.

This time, the Gossip Girl star is trolling a new ad in which Reynolds promotes his mobile company, Mint Mobile.

The Gossip Girl star, 34, shared a clip of Reynolds’ ad for his phone company on her Instagram Story this week.

In the commercial, the Deadpool star was seen standing in front of a Mint Mobile sign. While promoting the brand’s newest family plan, he said, “I’ve asked my wife and plan member to back me up.”

As soon as another actor arrived onto the set instead of Lively, Reynolds said, “You’re not my wife.” The woman agreed and explained that she “stands in for [Lively] on set during the boring stuff”.

“I’m literally revolutionising the category,” Reynolds added.

Reacting to her husband ad, the Shallows actress said, “Darling, If you charged more, you could afford me,” she wrote. “Sorry, your real wife.”

She then referred to Reynolds’ comment about revolutionizing the category” before joking that he’d be sleeping on the couch.

“@vancityreynolds, my love, feel free to revolutionise the couch when you sleep on it tonight ! !,” she wrote, along with two emoticons of a hand shaped as a heart and a kiss icon.