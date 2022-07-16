Dua Lipa flaunts abs in black cropped tracksuit top

Dua Lipa is going all out to promote her new launch as she showed off her fit physique in a black cropped tracksuit.
The 26-year-old singer attended the launch of her PUMA collection at Bistrotheque in London.
The New Rules singer paired the top with matching joggers from her new collection while her chunky black trainers added style to her look.
She accessorized her outfit with silver chains and carried a blue handbag.
Dua also weighed in on the creative metamorphosis amidst the launch of her second collection.
“I felt like in the beginning, when I first started working on drop one, the butterfly already had a lot of meaning for me,” she said.
“Now, going into the second drop, that meaning has just solidified itself and become even more important in my life. It feels like everything progressed and manifested itself in that way.”
