Watch: Johnny Depp surprises fans with another TikTok update

Johnny Depp takes to TiKTok yet again, with the viral trending site.
For those unversed, Depp’s very first post to the app was a collection of moments he stitched together from his viral court case against Amber Heard. Within 24 hours he attained nearly 10 million followers.
This second post includes a snippit of his Prague concert alongside Jeff Beck.
Currently, the second post sits at 11.1k comments, 373.9k likes and 173 shares.
Amber Heard is yet to react to this video, especially considering Depp’s first ever post incurred a response within a few moments on Heard’s Instagram.
Depp and Heard’s trial is also the focus of a new documentary that aims to study the impact of social media on the entire trial.
It is called, Marriage on Trial: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard and Truth in the Age of Social Media and features testimonies from Heard’s lawyer, as well as other professionals.
