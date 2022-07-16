Prince William's friend welcomes first child with Maria Sharapova

Maria Sharapova on Friday announced she welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Theodore, with fiance Alexander Gilkes.

Sharing a picture with the newborn on Instagram, she wrote,“The most beautiful, challenging, and rewarding gift our little family could ask for."

Maria got engaged to British millionaire Alexander Gilkes in December 2020.

Gilkes is known as New York’s best-connected Briton whose ex-wife is also a friend of Meghan Markle.

According to the reports, Gilkes is understood to have become friends with Prince William when they were both at Eton and is also said to be close to Prince Harry, who also went to the same school.

He was also a guest at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding.

The reports had also claimed that the couple was expected to attend the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in 2018.







