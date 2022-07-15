Queen Elizabeth delights royal fans with her surprise visit

British Queen Elizabeth II delighted the royal fans with her latest engagement outside the Palace walls on Friday.



According to the Express UK, the monarch, 96 accompanied by her daughter Princess Anne, attended the official opening of the new Thames Hospice building.

With her latest outing, Queen Elizabeth has quashed the health concerns and surprised the royal fans as she had been experiencing episodic mobility issues over the past months.

However, she was spotted using a walking stick for her latest royal engagement.

The new photos of the Queen show she appeared in great spirits and good health.

Queen Elizabeth also unveiled a plaque and signed the guestbook during her surprise visit.

Earlier, Queen’s plan for September was also disclosed.