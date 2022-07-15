Kate Middleton branded a ‘Spartan missile’ in rare comparison

 
Friday July 15, 2022
Entertainment

Kate Middleton compared to Michelle Obama in rare comparison

By Web Desk
July 15, 2022

Kate Middleton is currently being hailed for her status as a Spartan beauty ‘with missile’ like characteristics.

This title has been issued by British author Lisa Hilton, in her latest interview with the Daily Mail.

She was quoted saying, “The Duchess [...] boasts that special something millions of women have longed for ever since Michelle Obama stepped over the White House threshold: perfectly toned arms.”

“Yet while the Duchess’s sleeveless styles look fresh and modern, she is in fact invoking a venerable tradition,” she added.

“For like so many aspects of a woman’s appearance, the size of our arms is subject to a complex societal evolution which has seen them wax and wane over the centuries.”

Mainly because “In the classical world, a toned female physique was associated with intelligence and competence — the sculpted Spartan girls were viewed as the era’s erotic pin-ups."