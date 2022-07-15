Kate Middleton branded a ‘Spartan missile’ in rare comparison

Kate Middleton is currently being hailed for her status as a Spartan beauty ‘with missile’ like characteristics.
This title has been issued by British author Lisa Hilton, in her latest interview with the Daily Mail.
She was quoted saying, “The Duchess [...] boasts that special something millions of women have longed for ever since Michelle Obama stepped over the White House threshold: perfectly toned arms.”
“Yet while the Duchess’s sleeveless styles look fresh and modern, she is in fact invoking a venerable tradition,” she added.
“For like so many aspects of a woman’s appearance, the size of our arms is subject to a complex societal evolution which has seen them wax and wane over the centuries.”
Mainly because “In the classical world, a toned female physique was associated with intelligence and competence — the sculpted Spartan girls were viewed as the era’s erotic pin-ups."
