 
close
Friday July 15, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Queen Elizabeth's troubles far from over as Andrew becomes topic of a movie

Queen Elizabeth's troubles far from over as Andrew becomes topic of a movie

By Web Desk
July 15, 2022
Queen Elizabeths troubles far from over as Andrew becomes topic of a movie

Just when the Royal Family hoped they’d be able to move on from Prince Andrew, reports have surfaced that a film is being made out of his  Newsnight interview.

British actor Hugh Grant is likely to play Prince Andrew in an upcoming film about how the BBC obtained the bombshell interview with the Queen's second son.

Prince Andrew spoke about his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in the BBC interview.

According to Deadline, acclaimed Your Honor screenwriter Peter Moffat is writing the screenplay for the film titled Scoop.

The news is likely to upset Queen Elizabeth II, and other members of the Royal Family.

Prince Andrew was stripped of his royal privillages and military titles after he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman when she was a minor.