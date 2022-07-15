Queen Elizabeth's troubles far from over as Andrew becomes topic of a movie

Just when the Royal Family hoped they’d be able to move on from Prince Andrew, reports have surfaced that a film is being made out of his Newsnight interview.
British actor Hugh Grant is likely to play Prince Andrew in an upcoming film about how the BBC obtained the bombshell interview with the Queen's second son.
Prince Andrew spoke about his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in the BBC interview.
According to Deadline, acclaimed Your Honor screenwriter Peter Moffat is writing the screenplay for the film titled Scoop.
The news is likely to upset Queen Elizabeth II, and other members of the Royal Family.
Prince Andrew was stripped of his royal privillages and military titles after he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman when she was a minor.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are fiercely protective of their family
Khloe Kardashian always wanted a brother for her daughter True, reveals insider
Johnny Depp appeared in good spirits.
Jennifer Aniston appears unfazed after she was left off the nomination list for 74th Primetime Emmy Awards
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz enjoys their holiday with friends in St Tropez
Brad Pitt's recent trip to Rome to meet kids 'means a lot' to Angelina Jolie