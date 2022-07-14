Khloe Kardashian bashed for having another baby with cheater Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is yet again targeted by Twitter users for having another baby via surrogacy with cheater Tristan Thompson.

A representative of the reality TV star confirmed to People Magazine that the former love birds will soon welcome baby no. 2, who was conceived in November last year.

Soon after the news broke out, the social media site was flooded with memes and tweets bashing The Kardashians star for having another baby despite the NBA player's paternity scandal.

“Khloe Kardashian is a prime example that alllllll the money, glamour and fame in the world can't buy some of the most priceless things like self-esteem,” one user wrote.

Another tweeted, “Khloe Kardashian needs a psychologist because at this point, there must be something innately wrong.”

“Jordyn Woods is for sure giggling somewhere reading this tea,” a Twitterati took a dig at Khloe. “Khloe we all knew she was never the issue, but she stays vindicated.”

The user pointed to Kylie Jenner's former bff, who was excluded from the Kardashian–Jenner family after Tristan locked lips with her.

“Khloe Kardashian said Jordyn Woods ruined her family like Tristan don’t embarrass her every 3 months,” another noted.

“Khloe Kardashian might as well marry Tristian Thompson and have an open marriage because she obviously doesn’t care that he’s a cheater. Like girl…. Stand up,” a tweet read.

Another chimed in, “Khloe Kardashian is a lost cause. There's no saving her. I've never seen a more foolish person. Tueh.”



