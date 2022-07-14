Bradley Cooper ‘casually dated’ Dianna Agron before his relationship with Huma Abedin

Hollywood heartthrob Bradley Cooper, who is currently seeing former Hilary Clinton aide Huma Abedin, was in a brief relationship with Glee star Dianna Agron.

Reports have confirmed that the American Sniper actor, 47, just ‘casually dated’ Agron, 36, before he moved on with Abedin.

“He was casually dating Dianna when he and Huma started, but it wasn’t serious with Dianna yet,” a source told the US Weekly shortly after news broke of Cooper’s new relationship with the political aide, 45, on Wednesday.

The Family actress had been previously married to musician Winston Marshall before they parted ways in 2020.

Meanwhile, multiple sources have confirmed that Abedin had been seeing the Hangover actor after they were introduced by their mutual friend Anna Wintour.

An insider revealed that the Vogue editor-in-chief “did set them up, they have a lot in common and their friends are very excited to see where this relationship goes.”

Sources have further confirmed that Cooper and Abedin had “been keeping it really quiet.”

She “has told a few friends” she has a “new man … but she didn’t say who it was,” the source added. “She was keeping it very close to her chest.”