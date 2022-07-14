Kate Middleton and Prince William's US royal tour could help repair their rift with Harry and Meghan

Kate Middleton and Prince William, who are set to make their first US trip in eight years to host the Earthshot Prize awards, could have a chance to repair their rift with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, royal expert Neil Sean said: "It would be an ideal situation to take the time out to meet."



Shared his thoughts on the Cambridges' much-anticipated trip to the US, the royal expert claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have a "packed schedule".

The expert added: "When you think about it, both in the same country and away from prying eyes because it's a little bit easier to get away from the media over there because it's such a vast place. You can arrange to meet anywhere but sadly that will not be possible."

He continued: "They're planning a packed schedule with no private time for visits. Very nice and regally put."

Neil Sean went on to claim: "This all centres upon the fact that Prince William is finding it very hard to move on from all those allegations that his younger brother Prince Harry put out about him and his family via Oprah."

However, the royal expert said that the visit could help the two royal brothers to make amends and repair their rift.