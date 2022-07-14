Johnny Depp wins without doing anything: Amber Heard’s motion to overturn the verdict rejected

Amber Heard’s motion to set aside the verdict in her ex-husband Johnny Depp's defamation trial has reportedly been rejected by a judge.

The Hollywood actor, 59, won a suit against Heard last month in a high-profile civil trial.

The 36-year-old's lawyers filed a motion earlier this month arguing the verdict that she had defamed the Pirates of The Caribbean star was not supported by evidence. Heard's legal team also alleged that a juror had not been properly vetted.



A judge has rejected a request from the actress to set aside the $10m defamation judgment awarded against her in favor of Depp.

In a written order on Wednesday, US judge Penney Azcarate reportedly rejected all Heard’s claims and said the juror issue specifically was irrelevant and that Heard cannot show she was prejudiced.

“The juror was vetted, sat for the entire jury, deliberated, and reached a verdict,” the judge wrote. “The only evidence before this court is that this juror and all jurors followed their oaths, the court’s instructions, and orders. This court is bound by the competent decision of the jury.”

However, Amber Heard still has the right to appeal the verdict to the Virginia Court of Appeals.