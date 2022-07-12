 
Chris Hemsworth showers love on daughter India Rose: ‘favourite superhero’

Hemsworth is a dad to three children – daughter India Rose, 10, and twin boys Sasha and Tristan, 8 whom he shares with his wife, Elsa Pataky

By Web Desk
July 12, 2022

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth is setting major father-daughter relationship goals with his latest social media post.

Thor: Love and Thunder actor took to Instagram to gush over his eldest child, daughter India Rose, as his "favorite superhero."

The endearing post has two photos: the first is a throwback picture of India visiting him on the set of his Marvel film as a baby.

The second photo shows a more recent snap of the father-daughter duo on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder –– in which the actor can be seen cradling his daughter in his arms during what appears to be a moment of downtime in between filming.

Chris is also dad to two other children: 8-year-old twin boys Sasha and Tristan. He shares all three children with his wife, Elsa Pataky, whom he married in 2010.