Chris Hemsworth showers love on daughter India Rose: ‘favourite superhero’

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth is setting major father-daughter relationship goals with his latest social media post.
Thor: Love and Thunder
actor took to Instagram to gush over his eldest child, daughter India Rose, as his "favorite superhero."
The endearing post has two photos: the first is a throwback picture of India visiting him on the set of his Marvel film as a baby.
The second photo shows a more recent snap of the father-daughter duo on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder –– in which the actor can be seen cradling his daughter in his arms during what appears to be a moment of downtime in between filming.
Chris is also dad to two other children: 8-year-old twin boys Sasha and Tristan. He shares all three children with his wife, Elsa Pataky, whom he married in 2010.
