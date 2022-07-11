Kate Mara and husband Jamie Bell expecting another child

Actor Kate Mara said she and her husband Jamie Bell are expecting another child.
A representative for the actress also confirms the news to people.com.
Mara, 39, revealed that the couple is expecting another child in an Instagram post on Sunday.
"There are three of us in this pic ," Mara wrote alongside a photograph of herself and Bell, 36, holding hands with one another.
In the snapshot, the A Teacher star dons a short pink dress with silver embellishments on top.
Meghan Markle will supposedly reveal more royal secret with Oprah Winfrey
Meghan Markle ignored outfit rule in Wimbledon 2019
Meghan Markle knows how do deal under pressure because of acting acreer
Thailand King has a wealth of £24billion alongside multiple wives
Queen Elizabeth II likes a formal meal with her family
Prince Harry has raised eyebrows in royal circles with memoir delay