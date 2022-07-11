Kate Mara and husband Jamie Bell expecting another child

Actor Kate Mara said she and her husband Jamie Bell are expecting another child.

A representative for the actress also confirms the news to people.com.

Mara, 39, revealed that the couple is expecting another child in an Instagram post on Sunday.

"There are three of us in this pic ," Mara wrote alongside a photograph of herself and Bell, 36, holding hands with one another.

In the snapshot, the A Teacher star dons a short pink dress with silver embellishments on top.