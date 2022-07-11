 
Sunday July 10, 2022
Victoria Beckham and David share heart melting clip and pics to mark Harper's 11th birthday: Watch

By Web Desk
July 11, 2022
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham celebrated their only daughter Harper's 11th birthday in style  on Sunday.

The legendary footballer shared adorable throwback clip to mark his beloved youngest child's birthday.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, The much-adored celebrity couple shared their love for the Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz's sister Harper.

David shared a super cute video of the birthday girl when she was younger drinking a bottle. In the short clip, Harper is heard saying: "There's only one David Beckham," as he asks her: "Who's David Beckham?"

"Daddy!" she quickly replies as he tells her: "I love you," to which she says: "Love you!"

David then says: "I love you more!" which she then repeats as they both tell each other: "Love you so much."

Meanwhile, Spice Girl Victoria shared four recent snaps of her girl and wrote alongside them: "Happy 11th Birthday to our little everything!! The sweetest kindest most beautiful soul we could ever wish for, we all love you so much! x."