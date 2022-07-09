Taylor Ward, Riyad Mahrez welcome their FIRST child

Taylor Ward welcomed a baby girl with her husband Riyad Mahrez on July 1.



The happy news of their baby was confirmed by Taylor herself as the model, 23 took to Instagram on Friday to post the first snap of the newborn.

The heartwarming post features a snap of her daughter nestled in a carrier, Taylor shared a glimpse of the picturesque decor from a celebration for her daughter's arrival.

She penned the caption: 'One week of loving you. Mila Mahrez 01.07.22.'

Taylor also re-posted a snap shared by her pal Phoebe Hilton, taking of the pair gazing at baby Mila after Taylor had given birth.

The snap was captioned: 'Beautiful baby girl @taylorwardx Never been so proud of you, and feel so lucky to have been able to share the most special time with you... Welcome to the girls Mila baby, love you more than you'll ever know.'

It comes after Taylor gave fans an insight into her extravagant baby shower on Instagram.



