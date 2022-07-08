Netflix to co-finance and stream Johnny Depp's next film: report

Johnny Depp is reportedly returning to the film industry after winning defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard as Netflix is set to co-finance and stream the actor's next film.
The French period film, “La Favorite,” in which Depp will portray King Louis XV, will receive financial backing from Netflix, according reports.
The film, directed by Maiwenn Le Besco, is expected to be released in 2023 in French theaters, and will be available on Netflix France 15 months later. It’s not clear whether the film will be available on Netflix worldwide.
La Favorite will be Depp’s first cinema role since Hollywood turned its back on the Pirates Of The Caribbean star after his ex-wife made domestic violence accusations against him.
The Hollywood dashing star was last featured in a film in 2020, and this will be his first time acting in French. It’s set to be shot this summer over three months on locations including the Versailles castle, according to the Figaro newspaper.
Angelina Jolie kick-started direction of her upcoming film 'Without Blood'
A professor at King's College London said that the Queen 'got quite wide legal powers'
Prince Harry has been branded a ‘tired fish out of water’ by royal experts and body language examiners
Amber Heard is preparing to release her very own revenge tell-all about Johnny Depp
In his note for the kid, Paul Rudd wrote, 'There are so many people that love you and think you’re the coolest kid...
Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘need proof’ from Prince Harry if Meghan Markle ‘can be trusted’