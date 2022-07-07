Johnny Depp takes seeming dig at Amber Heard: ‘Grateful and very thankful’

Johnny Depp’s sizable donation to the Perth Children’s Hospital Foundation has taken many aback, and thinking it’s a seeming shade at Amber Heard.

News of the donation has been shared by Radar via a statement that reads, "We are pleased to be able to confirm nearly $800,000 in total donations."

For those unversed, this donation raised some major eyebrows because it was one of the two charities to which Amber Heard promised to donate her 7$ million divorce settlement.

At the time she pledged, "The donation will be divided equally between the ACLU, with a particular focus to stop violence against women, and the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles, where I have worked as a volunteer for the past 10 years."

"Money played no role for me personally and never has, except to the extent that I could donate it to charity and, in doing so, hopefully, help those less able to defend themselves.”