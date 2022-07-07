Johnny Depp takes seeming dig at Amber Heard: ‘Grateful and very thankful’

Johnny Depp’s sizable donation to the Perth Children’s Hospital Foundation has taken many aback, and thinking it’s a seeming shade at Amber Heard.
News of the donation has been shared by Radar via a statement that reads, "We are pleased to be able to confirm nearly $800,000 in total donations."
For those unversed, this donation raised some major eyebrows because it was one of the two charities to which Amber Heard promised to donate her 7$ million divorce settlement.
At the time she pledged, "The donation will be divided equally between the ACLU, with a particular focus to stop violence against women, and the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles, where I have worked as a volunteer for the past 10 years."
"Money played no role for me personally and never has, except to the extent that I could donate it to charity and, in doing so, hopefully, help those less able to defend themselves.”
David Bvekham, Gemma Chan, Hugh Grant attend Wimbledon
Man found guilty of killing murder of rapper rapper Nipsey Hussle
Royal biographer Omid Scobie accused Prince Charles of 'suspicious' new Lilibet plot
Johnny Depp fans use Amber Heard's beauty as weapon against her
Prince Louis has been tipped to take the Duke of York title from Prince Andrew if he is no longer alive on the day...
Kendall Jenner puts on a leggy display in white micro mini skirt and tube top