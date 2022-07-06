Queen Elizabeth returns to Windsor

British Queen Elizabeth II has reportedly returned to Windsor Castle following her visit to Scotland and a long weekend at Sandringham.



The royal editor, Daily Mail London, tweeted about the Queen’s return on Wednesday evening.

The royal correspondent further says, “She is set to undertake further engagements over the coming days #royal.”

Queen was in Scotland for the annual "Holyrood week", when she and other members of the royal family traditionally carry out a number of engagements in the country.

The Queen has massively scaled back public engagements since a bout of ill health in October left her with mobility issues, and was not expected to make the long journey north from Windsor Castle.

But she has recently appeared in better health, and did not use a walking stick.

Last week, Queen Elizabeth met Scotland´s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, the day after the politician announced plans to hold another independence referendum.