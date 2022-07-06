Ben Affleck receives surprise visit from daughter on LA set of Nike’s untitled movie

Ben Affleck is every inch a doting father as he recently spent quality time with his daughter Violet on LA set of upcoming Nike’s untitled movie.

According to Daily Mail, Affleck, who will play the role of Nike’s co-founder Phil Knight in the movie, received a surprise visit from his 16-year-old daughter on Tuesday.

In the photos clicked by paparazzi, the 49-year-old movie-maker could be seen wearing a light blue button-up shirt with light grey dress pants.

The Argo star also sported an artificial hairpiece for the character while he completed his look with black dress shoes.

The actor’s daughter, who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, donned a long, multi-colour frock with small buttons at the front.

She accessorised her look with a straw bag and dark-rimmed eye glasses.

Matt Damon was also present at the set as he is playing a second co-founder of the iconic fitness brand in the untitled movie.



Damon looked handsome in a short-sleeved, grey collared shirt and khaki dress pants.





