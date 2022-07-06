‘Stranger Things’ sets new record after ‘Squid Game’

Netflix science-fiction drama "Stranger Things" has set a new viewership record after South Korean drama ‘Squid Game.'



According to the Reuters, the latest season of "Stranger Things" has pushed total viewership for the series to more than 1.15 billion hours.

The report, quoting the streaming service, says it has become the most popular English-language series on Netflix.

The science-fiction drama features Winona Ryder and Millie Bobby Brown in the lead roles.

The only other Netflix show to cross 1 billion viewing hours is "Squid Game."

"Stranger Things" also hit #1 on Netflix's Top 10 lists in 91 countries, a first for an English-language TV series, the company said.