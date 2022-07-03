David Beckham and Victoria's daughter Harper wins hearts with her stunning skating skills: Video

Legendary Footballer David Beckham has delighted fans by sharing a stunning clip of her daughter Harper.
Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Beckham uploaded an adorable video of his 10-year-old daughter Harper Seven at a roller-skating rink.
David captioned the clip: 'Trying to keep up with this little one @victoriabeckham #HarperSeven'.
The 47-year-old footballer is seen filming harper racing ahead of him on rollerblades, expertly navigating the brightly-lit rink.
He turned the camera around to show his proud smile as he skated behind his speedy daughter. The video attracted massive applause from fans.
David Beckham's post comes after Victoria Beckham shared her own sweet videos of Harper, playing with makeup last month.
