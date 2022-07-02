Victoria Beckham reacts to David’s teasing comment on her ‘strict diet’

Victoria Beckham has recently responded to the comment about “strict diet” in a new interview months after her hubby David Beckham spoke about her eating habits earlier this year.

“Talk about making me sound boring!” commented the former member of the Spice Girls commented in the interview with Vogue Australia, according to Insider.

She clarified, “What he meant is that he’s never met anyone who’s more disciplined with the way that they eat.”

“I’m quite extreme in anything I do, whether it’s eating or working out or drinking or not drinking,” revealed Victoria.

While enlisting her food, the fashion designer explained, “I eat lots of healthy fat: fish, avocado, nuts, that sort of thing, and also regularly drinks alcohol, unless I have a reason not to.”

She also discussed about her workout routine which included “Pilates, uphill runs on a treadmill and intense weight sessions”.

In February, David mentioned that he is married to someone who has eaten “the same thing for the last 25 years”.

“Since I met Victoria, she only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables. She will very rarely deviate away from there,” he disclosed.

The former footballer mentioned the only time his wife ever shared something that’s been on his plate was “when she was pregnant with Harper, and it was the most amazing thing”.