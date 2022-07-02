Adele wows in black gown at her first live UK show in five years

Adele took fans' breath away as she stepped on the stage of her first live UK show in five years looking absolutely stunning in a black gown.
The Hello hit-maker took to the BST Hyde Park Festival in London on Friday as she enthralled around 65,000 concertgoers.
The 34-year-old singer, dressed up in a classy black off-the-shoulder gown, was seen overcome with emotions as she shouted, “I'm so happy to be back.”
The much-awaited show was also attended by Hollywood A-lister Tom Cruise.
Taking to Instagram last week, the vocal powerhouse announced the line-up for the gig as she wrote, “The lineup for my Hyde Park shows next week is going to blow your socks off!! “
“An all-female bill, from new artists that I'm obsessed with to the heavenly @spaceykacey to one of my favourite artists of all time @gabrielleuk who I've loved since I was 4!!” she continued.
Adele added, “It's going to be incredible, there's a whole host of us performing all day, I can't wait to share the main stage with you ladies.”
Late actor Ray Liotta's 'Black Bird' co-stars paid tribute to his memories at the premiere of the series
Elizabeth Olsen still hasn't watched 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'
Tessa Thompson talks about her character Valkyrie in the upcoming Marvel film Thor 4
Amanda Holden opens up on compliments and showing skin
Prince Harry is reportedly considering splitting his time between the UK and the US, a royal expert has claimed
Hugh Jackman says he is thrilled to see this movie