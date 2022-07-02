Adele wows in black gown at her first live UK show in five years

Adele took fans' breath away as she stepped on the stage of her first live UK show in five years looking absolutely stunning in a black gown.

The Hello hit-maker took to the BST Hyde Park Festival in London on Friday as she enthralled around 65,000 concertgoers.

The 34-year-old singer, dressed up in a classy black off-the-shoulder gown, was seen overcome with emotions as she shouted, “I'm so happy to be back.”

The much-awaited show was also attended by Hollywood A-lister Tom Cruise.

Taking to Instagram last week, the vocal powerhouse announced the line-up for the gig as she wrote, “The lineup for my Hyde Park shows next week is going to blow your socks off!! “

“An all-female bill, from new artists that I'm obsessed with to the heavenly @spaceykacey to one of my favourite artists of all time @gabrielleuk who I've loved since I was 4!!” she continued.

Adele added, “It's going to be incredible, there's a whole host of us performing all day, I can't wait to share the main stage with you ladies.”