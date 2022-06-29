Winona Ryder reflects on struggles and challenges after public breakup with Johnny Depp

Winona Ryder has opened up about "tough time" she faced in the 90s after her split with Johnny Depp in 1993.



In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the Stranger Things star revealed that her life took a dark turn after public breakup with Pirates of the Caribbean actor mainly because of harsh Hollywood culture. She was reportedly engaged to Depp for three years.

Following her split, the actress worked with a therapist at that time who “encouraged her to be kinder to her younger self” to heal from her pain.

“I remember, I was playing this character who ends up getting tortured in a Chilean prison,” she told the outlet while referring about her character in the 1994 film adaptation of Isabel Allende’s The House of the Spirits.

Ryder noted, “I would look at these fake bruises and cuts on my face, and I would struggle to see myself as this little girl. 'Would you be treating this girl like you're treating yourself?’”

The Girl, Interrupted actress recalled looking at herself and said, “This is what I am doing to myself inside. Because I just wasn't taking care of myself.”

Ryder further revealed about her personality, adding, “There's this part of me that’s very private. I have such, like, a place in my heart for those days. But for someone younger who grew up with social media, it's hard to describe.”

According to Metro, Ryder supported Depp in libel case in 2020 against the The Sun, which called the actor a “wife beater in a story”.

Reportedly, the Edward Scissorhands actress described Depp as an ‘incredibly loving, extremely caring guy’ in her witness statement.