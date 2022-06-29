Meghan Markle’s miscarriage influenced her Roe v. Wade opinion

Meghan Markle shared how her miscarriage influenced her perspective on Roe v. Wade

Meghan Markle sounded off on the US Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade on Tuesday, sharing how her miscarriage in 2020 influenced her opinion on the issue, reported Newsweek.

The Duchess of Sussex sat down for an interview alongside Gloria Steinem for Vogue, and said: “I know what it feels like to have a connection to what is growing inside of your body.”

"What happens with our bodies is so deeply personal, which can also lead to silence and stigma, even though so many of us deal with personal health crises. I know what miscarrying feels like, which I've talked about publicly,” she went on.

Meghan then added: “The more that we normalize conversation about the things that affect our lives and bodies, the more people are going to understand how necessary it is to have protections in place”

“Nobody should be forced to make a decision they do not want to make, or is unsafe, or puts their own life in jeopardy.”

Further in the interview, Meghan said: “This is having a very real impact on women's bodies and lives starting now. Women are already sharing stories of how their physical safety is being put in danger.”