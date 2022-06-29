Ariana Grande’s stalker targets her again, violates restraining order

Ariana Grande’s stalker was arrested after broke into her Montecito home again on her birthday.

Aharon Brown, the Thank You, Next hit-maker’s long-time stalker, was arrested by the police after he violated his restraining order, reported TMZ.

The actor – singer was granted a five years restraining order after Brown showed up at her Los Angeles home in 2021 with a large hunting knife.

“I’ll (expletive) kill you and her,” the stalker shouted to Grande and her security.

The 29-year-old later requested to court to grant her a restraining order, “I am fearful, for my safety and the safety of my family,” the singer said in the court documents obtained by Page Six.

“I fear that absent a restraining order, Mr. Brown will continue to come to my home and attempt to physically harm or murder me or members of my family,” she added.