Denise Van Outen sets internet ablaze with her gorgeous photo

Denise Van Outen sets internet ablaze with her gorgeous photos

Denise Van Outen set the internet soaring with her pictures on social media.



Denise showed off her incredibly toned leg in a chic denim mini-skirt as she arrived for an appearance on Channel 4s Steph's Packed Lunch in Leeds on Monday.

The presenter, 48, stunned in the summery ensemble, featuring a gingham-print button-up shirt and towering bright yellow stilettos.

The TV star's pastel shirt, which featured a flattering rounded collar, matched her strappy chartreuse heels as she strutted inside the studio.

Denise threw on some black sunglasses and wore a series of golden rings to accessorize the look.

The star wore her platinum locks down in a bob and opted for low-key make-up ahead of her television appearance.

The mother-of-one has recently released a brand new single to mark LGBTQ+ Pride month, performing a cover of the 1970s classic From New York To LA.