Travis Scott sparks backlash for driving $5.5m car after Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott landed in hot waters after he was recently seen driving a $5.5 million Bugatti Veyron following the Astroworld tragedy.

The deadly stampede at the rapper’s show caused 10 deaths, including a 9–year-old Ezra Blount whose family slammed the rapper for flaunting his fortune.

Their lawyer Bob Hillard told TMZ that if Scott had spent half of the amount he paid for the luxury car on better safety measures at the music festival, then the young boy would still be alive.

Reacting to the backlash, the hip-hop star’s rep explained TMZ that the car was brought in 2020 i.e. before the tragedy.

“This latest attempt to exploit Astroworld victims and gaslight the media and the public are a new low,” the spokesperson said.

“The car referenced was purchased way back in 2020 (well before the tragic events at Astroworld), and covered widely by the media — including TMZ — at that time.

“Misrepresenting a two-year-old car purchase to make an unprovoked and unjustified attack on Travis Scott is nothing more than another desperate publicity stunt to try to falsely blame Travis and intentionally manipulate public opinion, which won't work,” the rep added.