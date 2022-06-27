Shruti Haasan leaves fans jaws dropped with her ‘inactive’ Sunday pictures

Shruti Haasan shared a glimpse of her relaxing day with her followers as the actress was spotted enjoying a lazy Sunday moment.

The Salaar actress dropped some glimpses from her day at home on Instagram.

Posting the photos on social media, she captioned them, "I had a beautiful day … those are special .. rainy lazy and filled with hope .. grateful for me I’ve become and the souls That surround me @santanu_hazarika_art." Shruti looks cool in a black printed co-ord set.

Check out the pictures below:

Meanwhile, Shruti has several big-budget films in the making. She will be seen alongside Megastar Chiranjeevi in Bobby's directorial. Named Chiru154 for now, this highly-anticipated project is likely to reach the cinema halls on the auspicious occasion of Sankranthi in 2023.



Furthermore, Shruti Haasan also has Salaar, along with Prabhas in her kitty. This much-discussed flick was supposed to be out on 14 April, but now its release has been pushed for the next year.