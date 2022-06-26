Prince William, Kate Middleton to face 'lots of misunderstandings' in future: Astrologer

Prince William and Kate Middleton future relationship will be tumultuous, predicts astrologer.

But astrologer Emili Adame predicts the upcoming summer will be troublesome for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, in a conversation with To Di For Daily.

Emili said: "I do see issues arising in his marriage with Kate Middleton, between August of this year and into 2023.

"There will be a lot of misunderstandings between the two and personal disappointments.

"These two will need to work out their issues because they will be growing apart on some level, but they will find their way back to each other on a deeper level and will be together for the rest of their lives."



Emili continued: "I also see a change coming and Kate's life and family.

"This will compound the personal issues that she is already having, it feels like a loss."