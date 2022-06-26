Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban mark their 16th anniversary in style

Nicole Kidman delighted fans as she shared a rare photo from her intimate wedding to Keith Urban in Sydney on their 16th anniversary Saturday.

16 years after tying the knot with her longtime spouse, 54, the Big Little Lies star, 55, marked their anniversary by posting a beautiful photo of her groom lighting a unity candle during a traditional Catholic ceremony at the Cardinal Cerretti Chapel.



'Sweet XVI Remember this like it was yesterday. Forever,' the actress captioned the beautiful image, which showed her in a one-shoulder Balenciaga wedding dress.



