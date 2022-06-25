Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora melt hearts with their adorable smiles in new snaps: SEE

Arjun Kapoor is having the time of his life with his lady love Malaika Arora as he takes her to Paris on his birthday eve.

Arjun and Malaika are in the celebratory mood and rightfully so. After all, the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor is turning a year older tomorrow and the lovebirds are in Paris currently.

They are making headlines for their gorgeous, lovey-dovey pictures. Just a few minutes ago, Arjun posted a new round of adorable pictures on his Instagram and we are absolutely obsessed!

In the pictures, the couple went for a casual vibe and looked radiant. Arjun wore a beanie and an olive green vest.

On the other hand, Malaika wore white attire. The two lovebirds looked gorgeous and absolutely in love! Along with the pictures, Arjun played with words for his caption. He wrote, “Eiffel good... I knew I would...@malaikaaroraofficial #parisvibes"

The pictures went viral within seconds as fans went gaga over their favourite couple. While one fan commented, ‘Nice Jodi’, another wrote, ‘Wow’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Bhoot Police. He now has Ek Villain 2 alongside John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria. He also has Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s Kuttey and Ajay Bahl’s The LadyKiller with Bhumi Pednekar in the pipeline.



