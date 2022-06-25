Camille Vasquez shares a touching moment from Johnny Depp trial

Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez has disclosed an emotional moment that left her in tears during Depp-Amber Heard trial.



Camille, 37 has won the hearts of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s fans and shot to fame during the trial for her eye-catching look and outstanding professional skills.

In an interview recently, the lawyer disclosed a touching moment that reduced her to tears.

Camille disclosed, "I had a mother drive, take her daughter out of school and drive her to watch the trial. During one of the breaks and she, she stopped me, and she made me cry because she said, 'I took my daughter out of school, it was important enough because I wanted her to meet you.' And, you know she said there aren't role models out there."

Johnny Depp attorney further said, "Young, female, Hispanic role models for her to look up to and you've been that for her, so thank you. And I, again I was really touched by that, and I don't know how it happened but other than I was just doing my job."