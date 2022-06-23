Queen ‘tidying up loose family ends’ before the end of her historic reign: Expert

file footage

Queen Elizabeth is said to be working hard to ensure that the power transition from her to Prince Charles is as smooth as possible when the time comes, with a royal expert saying that the monarch is ‘tidying up loose family ends.’



The claim was made by royal biographer Andrew Morton on Mirror UK’s royal podcast, Pod Save the Queen, in which he talked in detail about the 96-year-old monarch’s future plans.

As per Morton: “The Queen is a very tidy person and even as a little girl she used to keep her shoes all lined up properly and wake up in the night and make sure everything was tidy, so there is a tidiness about her character.”

He then explained: “And you can see there is a lot of tidying up going on at the minute towards the end of the reign… The biggest issue that needed to be tidied was Camilla and how she will be referred to in the future.”

Morton went on to say: “The Queen has incrementally bought Camilla's status higher and higher. A few years ago, she put her in the Privy Council so she could be there when the succession was announced. Then she was made a member of the Order of the Garter and finally she says that she'd like Camilla to be called Queen Consort.”

He further shared: “That has kind of ended the debate because when Prince Charles first married Camilla, the mood music was that she was never going to be called Queen and within a matter of years they were backtracking very quickly.”

The comments come just months after the Queen announced in an unprecedented statement: “When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes king, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”