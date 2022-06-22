Buckingham Palace tied Meghan Markle's hands with latest move

Meghan Markle won't be able to speak openly against the royal family the way she did in her interview with Oprah Winfrey, suggested a royal commentator while talking about Buckingham Palace's decision not to make public an investigation report.
The British media recently reported the Buckingham Palace has decided to bury an investigation report on claims that Meghan Markle bullied the palace staff.
The decision has drawn criticism even from the royal family's staunch supporters who wanted it to take revenge from Meghan for her Oprah interview.
Royal biographer Angela Levin said that making the report public could have stopped people from waiting for it to leak.
A popular royal commentator know as "According2Taiz", offered an interesting view.
She said, "Bullying report has been buried by the Palace! BUT, by not releasing the report, but stating they are burying it, implies that there is indeed something to bury! Perhaps saving it for a rainy day? She should sue."
