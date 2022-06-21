Prince William, Harry 'should have congratulated Camilla' over Queen consort decision

Prince William and Prince Harry have made a grave mistake over not congratulating Camilla on her upcoming role, says expert.

Speaking on Pod Save the Queen, expert Andrew Morton explains how their brothers' gesture shows great resistance towards their step mother.

"The Queen has incrementally bought [Camilla's] status higher and higher. A few years ago she put her in the Privy Council so she could be there when the succession was announced.

"Then she was made a member of the Order of the Garter and finally she says that she'd like Camilla to be called Queen Consort.

"That has kind of ended the debate because when Prince Charles first married Camilla, the mood music was that she was never going to be called Queen and within a matter of years they were backtracking very quickly."

He continued: "The fact that neither William nor Harry seem to have sent effusive congratulations to that position does tend to make you feel that it is one of the few things that the two brothers agree on - that being that neither of them are overly enamoured by Queen Camilla."

The author went on: "I think they've side-stepped the issue by saying that it is a matter for them but as William will be the direct heir and Harry is sixth in line, they should have weighed in with a few sentences congratulating Camilla on her elevation.

"It is what is not said that is where the interesting stuff happens."

On February 6, the monarch officially announced Camilla's status when Charles becomes King.

"I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support," she wrote in a statement.

"I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me.

"And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes king, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."