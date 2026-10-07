Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban’s ‘secret connection’ revealed

Jennifer Lopez and Keith Urban are said to be growing closer.

According to Radar Online, Keith and Jennifer have been "in touch a lot" following their separate divorces.

A source told the outlet, "It says a lot that they've confided in one another because they're so private and guarded around other people."

"They seem to trust each other and feel comfortable opening up about their private situations and even their insecurities," it noted.

Moreover, the rumored couple have "met up in secret – which isn't hard to arrange given their enormous resources and the fact they're often in the same city."

However, Jennifer's third marriage, to Ben Affleck, ended in 2025, while Keith's marriage to Nicole Kidman also came to an end the same year.

Previously, during her appearance on the Howard Stern show, the actress and singer reflected on her past relationships and revealed what her exes could never give her, "They don't have it in them."

"[They] tried to give me the houses, the rings, the marriage, all of it." Jennifer said at the time.

The host emphasized, "They didn't love you," and the pop star responded, "They didn't."

Now, after their marriages ended, sources claimed that "there's a lot of talk that Keith is thinking of taking things up a notch."

They continued, "Especially now they're both single and there's nothing to stop them from exploring their very obvious connection."

Noting, "Jennifer is just as passionate about music as Keith is."

"That's a real shared language and it's something that she has told people she really missed when she was with Ben."

"He's a megastar in his own right... so it's not as though he'd ever be intimidated by Jennifer's success or expect her to tone herself down."

Adding, "She's almost always gone for these very alpha male, dominant types and none of those relationships have ever worked out."

"Keith, in contrast, is much more laid-back and more than happy to let the woman he's with have her own spotlight without ever feeling threatened," they further noted.

The source also noted that Jennifer may be open to a relationship but Keith may need a little encouragement, stating, "She loves being in a relationship, and the feeling is that the first guy willing to make a genuine effort stands a very good chance with her, provided he ticks all the right boxes, which Keith certainly does."

"It's just a matter of convincing Keith that he's got what it takes."

"He's still rebuilding his confidence after everything that's happened with Nicole and he needs a little push," the source shared.