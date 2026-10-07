‘Charles is feeling let down’: Archie, Lilibet’s royal relationships end in trouble

It seems those around Prince Harry might not have been honest about the real reason his children are unable to mingle with the rest of the Firm visibly—and its not King Charles.

A well-placed source dropped this bomb, that too in a recent conversation with Woman’s Day. According to their findings there, the truth of the matter couldn’t be more different than the world is led to believe.

The conversation started with them admitting to King Charles’ faults as a father and noted, “he may not have always been the best father but he’s really taken to his role as a grandad so he’s pretty gutted he hasn’t even seen Archie and Lili more since they landed in the UK.”

The same source also added, “Charles absolutely loves being a grandfather”.

But following the Sussexes’ decision to move, “he was expecting that they’d be getting straight into making up for lost time” but “it’s been quite the opposite,” they admit.

Moreover, “Harry keeps promising him that the visit will happen very soon” but “so far there’s been no date set and Charles is feeling very let down.”

However, before signing off the source did offer Prince Harry and his wife the benefit of the doubt since they moved themselves, and two children halfway across the world, right around the time of the new school year.

In respect to that they said, “they have just moved halfway across the world, and it’s been really busy getting the kids settled. Their focus has been on that, and will remain on that, for the time being. They are happy to be back.”