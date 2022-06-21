Billie Eilish says she would ‘rather die’ than not have children

Billie Eilish recently dished on her aspirations about embracing motherhood as the singer admitted that having kids is one of her main goals in life.

During her conversation with Sunday Times Magazine, the 20-year-old singer expressed, “[I would] rather die [than not have kids]... I need them."

The Bad Guy hitmaker however admitted that she ‘dreads’ the idea of worrying for her kids when they grow old.

"The older I get, the more I experience things, I just think, uuggh, what am I going to do when my kid thinks that this is the right thing to do and I'm, like, no, it's not! And they won't listen to me,” she said.

Eilish also weighed in on the recent incident of shooting in schools as she said that kids should not go to school scared and prepared for such a life-changing experience.