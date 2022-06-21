Amber Heard symmetrical face makes her Greek beauty, says sciene

Amber Heard has the most beautiful face in the world, declares sciene!
The actress, who is making rounds on the social media after losing her defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp, enlisted her name in the most beautiful faces of the world in 2016.
In a technique noting various features including eyes, nose and lips, it is calculated how a face is close to the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, which is 1.618.
Back in 2016, Heard's face was examined in pictures and Harley Street's Dr Julian De Silva found that her features were the closest at 91.85%.
"The Greeks discovered that the ratio occurs everywhere in nature and for thousands of years it has been thought to hold the secret formula of the world's most beautiful faces," he was quoted in Us Weekly. "The Phi ratio of 1.618 has long been thought to hold the secret for beauty, but now with the computer mapping we can calculate how it applies to real women," he added.
Others who made the list included Kim Kardashian and Selena Gomez.
