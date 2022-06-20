Shehnaaz Gill grooves on Sidhu Moose Wala's song, video goes viral

Actress and social media sensation Shehnaaz made caught everyone’s attention as her killer dance moves to Sidhu Moose Wala's song went viral.



The Bigg Boss 13 star recently made a scintillating ramp debut walking for designer Samant Chauhan. Dressed as a Rajputana bride, Shehnaaz also wore her Punjabi flamboyance on her sleeves as she danced to Moosewala's song.

Shehnaaz posted a video on her Instagram handle from her ramp appearance and left netizens swooning over her stunning dance moves.

“Debut walk done right! Walked for the super talented designer @samantchauhan at the @timesfashionweek Thank you people of Ahmedabad for making us extra special for me! Your hospitality and love is immeasurable," Shehnaaz wrote in the caption.

On the work front, Shehnaaz is set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, for which she started shooting last month.



