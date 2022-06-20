Priyanka Chopra reveals her ‘greatest joy’ as Nick Jonas spends Father’s Day with daughter

Priyanka Chopra has disclosed her ‘greatest joy’ as her husband Nick Jonas marked his first Father’s Day with daughter Malti Marie at home in Los Angeles.



She also gifted matching shoes to Jonas and daughter on their first Father’s Day together.

Taking to Instagram, the Bajirao Mastani actor shared a glimpse of her baby daughter with Nick on Father’s Day.

Priyanka shared the post with caption, “Happy 1st Father’s Day my love. To watch you with our little girl is my greatest joy..what an amazing day to come back home… I love you.. here’s to many more.”

Nick also shared the same sweet photo, saying “First Father’s Day with my little girl. Thank you @priyankachopra for the incredible Father Daughter sneakers and for making me a daddy I love you so much. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads and caretakers out there.”



