Bushra Ansari takes gram by storm with her stellar performance on 'Dubai Janay Walay'

Pakistan's veteran actress and singer Bushra Ansari's latest post on social media is too cute to handle.
Ansari has shared a video on Instagram in which she performed the latest rendition of her hit number Dubai Janay Walay- the song first she performed for PTV in 1978.
“You may remember the song I had sung years back. Our relationship with United Arab Emirates is still honest and beautiful like before,” she captioned the post.
The video has freshened the memories of the golden era of the Pakistan's entertainment industry. Social media users are showering praises on the legendary actress after the singing video went viral.
