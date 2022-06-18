Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson shows no interest in meeting his son Theo

File Footage

Khloe Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson has not met her son Theo who he shares with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.



An insider revealed to Us Weekly that the NBA star has not sent any money for child support to Nichols.

“Tristan is very absent from Theo’s life. He hasn’t met Theo nor has he initiated any meetings,” the source told the outlet.

The source added, “He doesn’t have any immediate plans to meet his son face to face.”

The publication further shared that the basketball player “hasn’t been in communication with Maralee and hasn’t sent her any money for child support to date.”

“This aspect hasn’t legally been resolved yet,” it added.

Thompson was still dating Khloe when Nichols conceived his son. He was later sued by Nichols for child support.

Soon after that, he publically apologized to Khloe via Instagram stories and also confirmed that he was the father of Nichols' child.