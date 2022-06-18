 
Saturday June 18, 2022
Johnny Depp sings as Amber Heard speaks against him in latest interview

By Web Desk
June 18, 2022
A couple of days after Amber Heard sat for interview to discuss her legal battle with former husband Johnny Depp, the Hollywood star released his second song since his near victory in defamation lawsuit against the "Aquaman" actress.

Depp's second song titled "Venus I Furs" was released on Friday. It's a collaboration between the actor and Jeff Beck.

Johnny Depp took to Instagram to inform his fans that his new song is out now.

He has not spoken about his court victory against Amber Heard.

